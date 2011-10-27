Oct 27 Truck sales in the European Union rose 4.5 percent in September, industry association ACEA said on Thursday, showing that the signs of cooling demand reported by truck makers which have led them to plan production cuts have not yet filtered through to their order books.

Truck makers have been enjoying a recovery since the previous deep industry downturn, led by emerging markets including China, but truck makers have warned of cooling demand as economic turmoil in Europe makes businesses wary.

Truck sales are seen as an economic bellwether, reflecting trends in international trade -- road transport accounts for 72.6 percent of all inland freight transported in the European Union, according to statistics published on ACEA's website.

ACEA said overall commercial vehicle sales rose 11.1 percent in the first nine months of the year, with Spain the only country performing less well during the period.

Heavy truck sales rose 16.6 percent year-on-year in September.

Sales of light commercial vehicles or vans, often used by the small businesses most vulnerable to economic woes, posted a smaller rise of 3.3 percent in September.

Sales of trucks over 3.5 tonnes rose 13.0 percent while bus and coach sales fell 10.2 percent last month.

World number two truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) on Tuesday said it was preparing to cut output in anticipation of lower vehicle demand in Europe next year, and warned of slowing growth in the emerging regions that have boosted truck makers' sales since the previous slowdown.

Competitor Scania had earlier said it would make further production cuts if economic uncertainty led to lower orders as it posted a drop in quarterly profit as expected.

Germany's Daimler (DAIGn.DE), which generates more than a quarter of its revenues from its truck business, reports third quarter results on Thursday, along with Europe's largest car maker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and France's Renault .

(Reporting by Helen Massy-Beresford)