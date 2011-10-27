* 9mth net, core profit broadly in line

* Weak demand in Spain, UK, higher gas, coal prices weigh

* Reiterates profit forecasts to 2012 (Adds background, detail, forecasts)

MADRID, Oct 27 Spanish power utility Iberdrola posted flat nine-month core earnings on Thursday as weak power demand in some of its core markets and rising commodity prices hit margins.

Rising power demand at Iberdrola's business in the United States and Brazil was offset by falling demand for electricity in the United Kingdom and Spain, while low hydro-power output increased dependence on more costly gas and coal, the utility said.

Iberdrola's net profit rose 3.5 percent in the nine-months to September to 2.14 billion euros, slightly above forecasts for 2.09 billion euros from a poll of eight analysts, and boosted by lower financial costs.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the group increased 0.4 percent to 5.59 billion euros, broadly in line with forecasts for 5.61 billion.

Iberdrola said it reiterates its forecasts for accumulated EBITDA and recurrent net profit growth of 5-9 percent in 2010-2012, adding that it plans to pay shareholders at least as much in 2011 as it did in 2010. (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)