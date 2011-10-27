* TVN owners say in talks on "strategic partnership" with Canal+

* Negotioations to include talks on ITI's 56-pct stake in TVN

* Talks to be finalised this year -ITI president

(Adds more detail, analyst comments)

WARSAW/PARIS, Oct 27 Vivendi's (VIV.PA) pay-TV unit Canal+ is in exclusive talks to team up with Polish media group TVN TVNN.WA in a deal which may end up with the French group gaining control of one of Poland's top two private broadcasters.

Short statements from both sides on Thursday mentioned only "strategic partnership" as the deal's goal. People familiar with the situation said both the price and the question of how big a stake Canal+ would get are still being negotiated.

"Both sides are working hard to achieve an agreement by year-end. More details will be given when it is possible," said Wojciech Kostrzewa, head of ITI, which controls TVN.

Asked if the partnership included the 56-percent stake in TVN that ITI has put up for sale, Kostrzewa said: "Yes, it concerns this stake."

In July, ITI launched the sale of its holding in the broadcaster, which operates Poland's No.3 pay-TV platform 'n', free-to-air channels and Poland's biggest web portal, Onet.pl.[ID:nLDE7660HF] [ID:nL5E7K2284]

The market values TVN -- whose shows include Polish versions of Dancing With the Stars and The X Factor, as well as a number of its own formats -- at $1.6 billion and analysts have pegged the worth of the ITI stake at $800 million to $1 billion.

Thursday's announcement indicated that Canal+ had edged ahead of global giant Time Warner (TWX.N), earlier seen as the race's frontrunner.

"Either Vivendi wants to strengthen their business with strong TV content or they want to buy TVN's pay-TV arm to combine it with their business," said Piotr Janik, analyst at KBC Securities.

"The question is, which business is more important to them, because if it's only about pay-TV then Time Warner would be a good partner to buy the TV part."

Earlier this year, sources told Reuters the group's split-up might be on the cards, with Time Warner thought to be eyeing the TV business, while Vivendi focused on boosting its Polish Cyfra+ pay-TV arm with 'n.' [ID:nL5E7K2284]

TVN's deputy chief executive Lukasz Wejchert, who also heads its web business, is seen as willing to buy out the Internet portal. Sources told Reuters that investment banks are likely to take a shot at convincing Wejchert to snatch Onet.

Lukasz Wejchert is a son of the late Jan Wejchert, one of TVN's co-founders and a former ITI chief, whose sudden death in 2009 was one of the triggers for the sale, which JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Nomura (8604.T) are managing for ITI.

Some market watchers have speculated that ITI may be under pressure to sell TVN because of its heavy debt burden, which together with Jan Wejchert's death has weakened ITI's resolve to keep its key asset.

Shares in TVN underperformed a rising market on Thursday, with a 2.6-percent fall on the day.

($1 = 3.180 Polish Zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw, and Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by David Hulmes and David Cowell)

((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com)(+48 22 653 97 09)(Reuters Messaging: adrian.krajewski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TVN CANALPLUS/TIMETABLE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.