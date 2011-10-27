* Korean KAI and Italian Alenia were final bidders
* New tender for training aircraft in works
WARSAW Oct 27 Poland has scrapped a 1.45
billion zloty ($456 million) tender for training-combat aircraft
in which Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) had faced off against
Italy's Alenia Aermacchi in final talks, the defence
ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry will now launch a tender focusing solely on the
jets' training capabilities, which could attract more bidders
after companies from Finland and the Czech Republic pulled out
of the current tender for 16 aircraft.
Britain's BAE Systems also pulled out, saying
Warsaw had to decide between training or combat jets.
"The defence ministry is preparing to launch a new tender to
buy a typical training jet," Deputy Defence Minister Marcin
Idzik told a news conference.
Poland, the biggest ex-communist NATO member, urgently needs
to modernise its ageing air fleet, especially its training
aircraft, after a series of deadly accidents laid bare
deficiencies in the air force's training procedures.
The nation has seen several military aircraft accidents in
recent years, most notably in April 2010 when a plane carrying
the country's president, Lech Kaczynski, crashed while trying to
land in thick fog in western Russia, killing all 96 on board.
In 2008, 20 high-ranking air force personnel returning from
an air safety conference were killed when their plane crashed in
woodland in northern Poland.
In both cases, final reports from the incidents highlighted
insufficient training and disregard for safety procedures.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk dismissed his defence minister
after a report on last year's crash in Russia showed
recommendations after the 2008 accident had not been implemented
and that similar factors contributed to the second disaster.
($1 = 3.180 Polish Zlotys)
