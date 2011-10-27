LONDON Oct 27 Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said it planned to curb its investments in the European Union in future because it is pessimistic about the bloc's chances of recovering from the debt crisis.

European projects have fallen in importance to only 15 percent of the Hague-based company's total annual investments and this proportion is likely to drop further, Simon Henry, chief financial officer, said.

"Europe's macroeconomic position can only recover and the sovereign debt crisis can only be addressed through underlying economic growth," he told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

"We do not see the European Union creating the conditions for that, in fact quite the opposite," he said.

"Most moves made by the Commission, one way or another, tend to almost directly or indirectly, reduce the competitiveness of European industry."

The debt crisis prompted Shell to take extra care with how it invests its $20 billion cash pile, he added.

"It's with secure counterparties and its short term," Henry said.