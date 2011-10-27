COPENHAGEN Oct 27 Denmark's DONG Energy
has agreed to test wind turbine manufacturer Vestas'
new 7 megawatt offshore turbine at a new site in which
it will invest around 240 million crowns ($44.6 million), DONG
said.
Under a deal with Vestas, DONG Energy said it could install
a total of six of the V164-7.0 MW turbines in 2013 at the
demonstration site.
Vestas launched the 7 MW turbine, its biggest turbine, in
March and has said the first prototypes will be ready in the
fourth quarter of next year and serial production will begin in
early 2015.
"This investment will allow DONG Energy to potentially
become the first customer to acquire next-generation Vestas
turbines for future offshore wind farm projects," DONG Energy
said.
New and more efficient turbines are a crucial part of
efforts to reduce the construction costs for offshore wind
farms, DONG Energy Chief Executive Anders Eldrup said in a
statement.
($1 = 5.386 Danish Crowns)
