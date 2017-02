OSLO Oct 27 The chief financial officer of Statoil , Torgrim Reitan, told a conference of analysts after the firm's third-quarter results:

- Delay with the start-up of the Skarv field off Norway, operated by BP , will have an impact on the firm's 2012 output goal as well as 2011's.

- Delaying 2011 gas sales into next year is having an impact of some 10,000-15,000 boed on Statoil's 2011 output. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)