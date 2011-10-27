* Calls for output increases of 19% nickel, copper 49%
* Says platinum-group to grow by 42 pct
* Aims to stay lowest-cost producer of nickel
MOSCOW, Oct 27 The board of Russian miner
Norilsk Nickel has approved a strategy that envisages
investing $35 billion in 2011-2025 to expand its resource base
and raise output, Norilsk said on Thursday.
"It is expected that by improving efficiency of production
operations at the current deposit and initiating new projects in
Russia, nickel production will grow by at least 19 percent,
copper production by 49 percent and platinum-group metals
production by 42 percent by 2025," a Norilsk statement said.
Norilsk, the world's biggest nickel and palladium producer,
plans to raise nickel output this year to 300,000-315,000 tonnes
from 297,329 tonnes in 2010 and keep copper output at
380,000-390,000 tonnes versus 388,872 tonnes.
It expects its palladium output to be 2.85-2.87 million
ounces, compared with 2.861 million in 2010, and its platinum
output at 705,000-720,000 ounces, up from 693,000 ounces last
year.
Norilsk aims to maintain its position as the nickel producer
with the lowest cost of production, it said.
It will expand its resource base considerably through
further geological exploration in the regions where it operates
and through participation in new projects, including starting
production of coal and iron ore, molybdenum, chrome and other
metals, Norilsk said.
It said it expected the strategy to lead to significant
growth in revenue and profits.
"In accordance with the approved document, by this time
(2025) Norilsk Nickel should be among the top five mining and
metallurgy companies in the world in terms of market
capitalization," the statement said.
UC RUSAL , the world's top aluminium producer and
owner of a quarter of Norilsk, said on Thursday its
representatives on the board did not participate in the meeting
as they were not provided with the documents it examined.
"Our representatives were not present at the meeting, but
they voted against the strategy in written form," a RUSAL
spokeswoman said.
RUSAL has two representatives on the 13-strong Norilsk
board.
Norilsk has a long-standing dispute over its management
between rival oligarchs Vladimir Potanin, whose Interros
investment company holds about 30 percent of Norilsk, and Oleg
Deripaska, who controls RUSAL.
(Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by Lidia Kelly and
Jane Baird)