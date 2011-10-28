Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BENCHMARK BONDS

Poland sold $2 billion in 10-year dollar denominated benchmark bond at 280 basis points above U.S. treasuries, a market source told Reuters on Thursday.

PGE , TAURON

Polish utilities have asked energy regulator URE to let them increase electricity prices for retail clients by between 8.4 percent and 17.9 percent next year.

