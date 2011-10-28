MILAN Oct 28 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
BANKS
European banks detailed their capital shortfalls to meet EBA
requirements . Details for Italian banks are as
follows:
UNICREDIT
INTESA SANPAOLO
MONTE DEI PASCHI
UBI BANCA
BANCO POPOLARE
FIAT
Fiat-Chrysler's third quarter trading profit came in at 851
million euros, well above analyst forecasts, with the U.S.
automaker contributing two thirds of the total
Fiat said late on Thursday it would propose the conversion
of all preference and saving shares into ordinary shares to
streamline the capital structure and simplify governance of the
group.
The proposed exchange ratio for the conversion of 0.850
ordinary shares for each preference share and 0.875 ordinary
shares for each saving share.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
Truck and heavy equipment maker Fiat Industrial on
Thursday beat analyst forecasts with a trading profit of 484
million euros, driven by a strong performance at its CNH
subsidiary.
It said later on Thursday it would propose the conversion of
all preference and saving shares into ordinary shares.
The proposed exchange ratio for the conversion is 0.7
ordinary shares for each preference share and 0.725 ordinary
shares for each saving share.
In a separate statement, the Agnelli family's holding
company Exor, which holds 30.4 percent in both companies, said
it would maintain a stake in Fiat and Fiat Industrial above the
takevoer threshold of 30 percent after the conversion.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano priced an 800
million euro capital increase at 0.30 euros per share, it said
in a statement on Friday, indicating a 40.3 percent discount to
the theoretical ex right price on the market.
EDISON , EDF
* EDF and the Italian investors of Edison have agreed a deal
for EDF to take control of the Italian power generator in
exchange for A2A and Iren getting hydrolectric
plants, la Repubblica said in an unsourced report.
Representatives of Delmi, A2A, Iren, Mediobanca and EDF met
on Thursday in Paris to find a mutually acceptable solution for
the future of Edison. Constructive proposals were made by all
parties to design an agreement, a statement late on Thursday
said.
A2A and Iren will set up a joint venture with respective 67
percent and 33 percent stakes to take on renewable energy
activities, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced item.
* PIRELLI
The tyre group is seeking authorisation to launch American
Depositary Receipts on the U.S. market to reflect the growing
international character of the group, MF said in an unsourced
report.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The company said holders of a 1.3 billion euro Lighthouse
bond had agreed in principle to a proposal by the drectory gorup
for the conversion of 1.2 bllion euros of debt into equity.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................