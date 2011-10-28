MILAN Oct 28 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

BANKS

European banks detailed their capital shortfalls to meet EBA requirements . Details for Italian banks are as follows:

UNICREDIT

INTESA SANPAOLO

MONTE DEI PASCHI

UBI BANCA

BANCO POPOLARE

FIAT

Fiat-Chrysler's third quarter trading profit came in at 851 million euros, well above analyst forecasts, with the U.S. automaker contributing two thirds of the total

Fiat said late on Thursday it would propose the conversion of all preference and saving shares into ordinary shares to streamline the capital structure and simplify governance of the group.

The proposed exchange ratio for the conversion of 0.850 ordinary shares for each preference share and 0.875 ordinary shares for each saving share.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Truck and heavy equipment maker Fiat Industrial on Thursday beat analyst forecasts with a trading profit of 484 million euros, driven by a strong performance at its CNH subsidiary.

It said later on Thursday it would propose the conversion of all preference and saving shares into ordinary shares.

The proposed exchange ratio for the conversion is 0.7 ordinary shares for each preference share and 0.725 ordinary shares for each saving share.

In a separate statement, the Agnelli family's holding company Exor, which holds 30.4 percent in both companies, said it would maintain a stake in Fiat and Fiat Industrial above the takevoer threshold of 30 percent after the conversion.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano priced an 800 million euro capital increase at 0.30 euros per share, it said in a statement on Friday, indicating a 40.3 percent discount to the theoretical ex right price on the market.

EDISON , EDF * EDF and the Italian investors of Edison have agreed a deal for EDF to take control of the Italian power generator in exchange for A2A and Iren getting hydrolectric plants, la Repubblica said in an unsourced report.

Representatives of Delmi, A2A, Iren, Mediobanca and EDF met on Thursday in Paris to find a mutually acceptable solution for the future of Edison. Constructive proposals were made by all parties to design an agreement, a statement late on Thursday said.

A2A and Iren will set up a joint venture with respective 67 percent and 33 percent stakes to take on renewable energy activities, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced item.

* PIRELLI

The tyre group is seeking authorisation to launch American Depositary Receipts on the U.S. market to reflect the growing international character of the group, MF said in an unsourced report.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The company said holders of a 1.3 billion euro Lighthouse bond had agreed in principle to a proposal by the drectory gorup for the conversion of 1.2 bllion euros of debt into equity.

