MILAN Oct 27 Fiat Industrial said on Thursday it would propose the conversion of all preference and saving shares into ordinary shares to streamline the capital structure and simplify governance of the group, following a similar statement by sister company Fiat Spa .

Fiat Industrial said in a statement that it would propose an exchange ratio for the conversion of 0.7 ordinary shares for each preference share and 0.725 ordinary shares for each saving share.

In a separate statement, the Agnelli family's holding company Exor, which holds 30.4 percent in both companies, said it would maintain a stake in Fiat and Fiat Industrial above the takevoer threshold of 30 percent after the conversion.

"I believe that the simplification of the capital structure of the company would be beneficial to all shareholders and meet the expectations of the financial markets," Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne said. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)