MILAN Oct 27 Fiat Industrial said on Thursday
it would propose the conversion of all preference and saving
shares into ordinary shares to streamline the capital structure
and simplify governance of the group, following a similar
statement by sister company Fiat Spa .
Fiat Industrial said in a statement that it would propose an
exchange ratio for the conversion of 0.7 ordinary shares for
each preference share and 0.725 ordinary shares for each saving
share.
In a separate statement, the Agnelli family's holding
company Exor, which holds 30.4 percent in both companies, said
it would maintain a stake in Fiat and Fiat Industrial above the
takevoer threshold of 30 percent after the conversion.
"I believe that the simplification of the capital structure
of the company would be beneficial to all shareholders and meet
the expectations of the financial markets," Fiat CEO Sergio
Marchionne said.
