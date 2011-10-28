(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Oct 28
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Friday.
IMF MISSION
An International Monetary Fund and European Commission
mission is in Bucharest until Nov. 7 to review Romania's
precautionary stand-by arrangement.
BANCA TRANSILVANIA 9-MO NET PROFIT UP 53 PCT
Romanian bank Banca Transilvania reported a net
profit of 106.9 million lei ($34 million) in the first nine
months of the year on Thursday, 53 percent higher than a year
ago and above market expectations.
CEE MARKETS 3-Assets jump on EU deal but forint lags
Central European currencies mostly firmed on Thursday,
buoyed by market optimism after euro zone leaders struck a deal
to contain the debt crisis, but fears of a Hungarian ratings
downgrade held the forint near its weakest level since April
2009.
PRESIDENT ON PRIVATISATIONS, DEBT
* Romania should privatise its state-owned companies, but
should not give them away for free, President Traian Basescu
said on Thursday.
* The president also said Romania has to borrow a total 13.2
billion euros by the end of this year to cover its budget
deficit and to rollover its debt.
Agerpres
