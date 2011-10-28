(Adds press digest)

IMF MISSION

An International Monetary Fund and European Commission mission is in Bucharest until Nov. 7 to review Romania's precautionary stand-by arrangement.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA 9-MO NET PROFIT UP 53 PCT

Romanian bank Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 106.9 million lei ($34 million) in the first nine months of the year on Thursday, 53 percent higher than a year ago and above market expectations.

CEE MARKETS 3-Assets jump on EU deal but forint lags

Central European currencies mostly firmed on Thursday, buoyed by market optimism after euro zone leaders struck a deal to contain the debt crisis, but fears of a Hungarian ratings downgrade held the forint near its weakest level since April 2009.

PRESIDENT ON PRIVATISATIONS, DEBT

* Romania should privatise its state-owned companies, but should not give them away for free, President Traian Basescu said on Thursday.

* The president also said Romania has to borrow a total 13.2 billion euros by the end of this year to cover its budget deficit and to rollover its debt.

