* Q3 op profit 502 mln sek vs expected 359 mln

* Says earnings boosted by higher prices and sales volumes

* Sees short-term prospects uncertain, but can adapt to demand

* Shares up more than 8 percent

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 - Swedish specialty steel maker SSAB AB (SSABa.ST) reported earnings ahead of expectations on Friday due to higher prices and sales volumes, sending its shares sharply higher.

The group, which said short-term prospects remained uncertain, reported a third-quarter operating profit of 502 million crowns ($78 million) versus 359 million seen in a Reuters poll.

It benefited from a rise in earnings at its North American business and a smaller loss at its European operations.

"During the third quarter, the American operations once again delivered the strongest earnings and cash flow. Despite the volatile market trend, both earnings and cash flow generation in the North American units have been good since the end of 2008," the group, which counts Nucor Corp (NUE.N) and Posco (005490.KS) among its rivals, said in a statement.

SSAB shares rose 10.7 percent at the open of trade and by 0724 GMT stood 8.7 percent higher at 68.3 crowns.

It said that while short-term prospects remained uncertain, inventory levels in the supply chain were low.

"With the flexibility we have in our production system, it is easier for us to adjust the rate of production to market demand," it added.

Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Fredrik Agardh said: "This is a good report, which is better on the operating profit line, particularly to the American operation. They have a 14 percent profit margin in the Americas, which is impressive and which means that they are beating all their American competitors in this reporting season."

($1 = 6.370 Swedish Crowns)

(Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Christopher Jungstedt; Editing by David Holmes)

