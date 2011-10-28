LISBON Oct 28 Portuguese oil company Galp Energia expects to complete its plan to raise at least 2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) by selling a stake in its Brazilian unit next month, CEO Manuel Ferreira de Oliveira said on Friday, adding that "the process is going well".

The company said earlier it had received binding bids and was negotiating with bidders.

Galp plans to raise the money to finance its part in the development of massive oil fields in Brazil's so-called subsalt region -- site of the largest oil discovery in the Americas for more than 30 years. Any buyer is likely to be offered new shares representing at least 20 percent of the Brazilian subsidiary.

Local media have mentioned China's Sinopec , PetroChina and CNOOC among interested bidders, as well as Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC). Galp is a minority partner with Brazil's state-run Petrobras in key offshore discoveries, including the vast Lula field and the Cernambi and Iara finds. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting By Filipa Lima, writing by Andrei Khalip)