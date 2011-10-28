LISBON Oct 28 Portuguese oil company Galp
Energia expects to complete its plan to raise at least
2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) by selling a stake in its
Brazilian unit next month, CEO Manuel Ferreira de Oliveira said
on Friday, adding that "the process is going well".
The company said earlier it had received binding bids and
was negotiating with bidders.
Galp plans to raise the money to finance its part in the
development of massive oil fields in Brazil's so-called subsalt
region -- site of the largest oil discovery in the Americas for
more than 30 years. Any buyer is likely to be offered new shares
representing at least 20 percent of the Brazilian subsidiary.
Local media have mentioned China's Sinopec ,
PetroChina and CNOOC among
interested bidders, as well as Abu Dhabi's International
Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC). Galp is a minority partner
with Brazil's state-run Petrobras in key offshore
discoveries, including the vast Lula field and the Cernambi and
Iara finds.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting By Filipa Lima, writing by Andrei Khalip)