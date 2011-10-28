LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - BBVA started marketing an 18-month senior unsecured bond on Friday morning, the first European bank to test the dramatic improvement in investor sentiment since EU leaders' deal to solve the debt crisis and the first such deal from Spain for five months.

The deal is expected to price on Friday via lead managers BBVA, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs who opened the order book with price talk at mid-swap plus 250-260 basis points (bps).

An official at a bank involved in the sale said that the decision to come to the market with a short-dated deal was a natural first step given that the sector's recent closure.

The public senior unsecured market was shut for three months until Deutsche Bank reopened it at the end of September with a two-year floating rate note that priced at 100 bps over three-month Euribor.

Spanish banks have been shut off from senior unsecured debt for even longer. The last deal was priced by domestic rival Santander in early May.

"It's a bit boring as its only 18 months but it is a trade they couldn't have done even a week ago," said one banker.

Credit markets have staged a significant rally since the EU summit ended, with the main index of 125 European countries jumping to 148.5 bps -- it closed at 175 bps on Wednesday.

In addition to outlining that banks boost their capital, on Thursday, the European Banking Authority also raised the possibility of resurrecting government guaranteed issuance but it is uncertain when that would be operational.

The seizure of senior unsecured funding markets has caused concern and forced European banks to increasingly turn to the European Central Bank for financing.

Spanish banks borrowing at the ECB hit 81.6 billion euros, from a recent low of 49.4 billion in June, a trend replicated by other peripheral euro zone banks.

Given this week's positive end bankers said they would have expected further senior unsecured supply but various financial institutions are in the blackout period ahead of results.

BBVA is rated Aa3, AA- and A+ by Moody's, S&P and Fitch respectively. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)