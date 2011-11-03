TIRANA Nov 3 Hundreds of Albanians protested outside parliament on Thursday when the government pushed through a bill allowing waste imports against the wishes of the president and opposition.

Environmentalists fear Albania will be turned into a garbage bin for southern Italy's waste problem in the wake of the new law and that toxic material might enter the country because of lax border controls and corruption.

As they entered parliament, lawmakers passed youths blowing whistles and waving plastic sheets listing cancer-causing elements in waste.

President Bamir Topi had returned the bill to parliament saying the importing of waste contradicted the goal of minimising and managing waste created in Albania.

But lawmakers of Prime Minister Sali Berisha's Democratic Party, who elected Topi president, rejected his decree by a narrow margin after marathon discussions.

"The law we approved in this parliament defends Albania from toxic waste. This law requires the government to exclude all toxic waste," Berisha told parliament.

Berisha said the government had cut to 50 from 400 the waste items - none of them toxic - that could be imported under strict conditions to be imposed by the government.

Albania exports some 97,000 tonnes of its waste to the European Union, which it aspires to join, he added.

Gramoz Ruci, parliamentary leader of the opposition Socialist Party, said the law did not solve Albania's waste problem and he demanded a referendum.

Should the Socialists come to power, the waste law will be the first one they repeal, Ruci said. "Along with your government, garbage will also disappear from Albania."

A youth group, the Civil Assembly, had collected thousands of signatures, including those of two former Albanian presidents, calling for a long-term ban on waste imports.

"Taking into consideration the relations between Albanian politicians and the mafia, the Civil Assembly proposes to amend the law to ban imports of garbage for 20 years," Ina Shehaj, on behalf of the Civil Assembly, told Reuters Television.

Albania's Adriatic and Ionian beaches, and its mountains in the hinterland, are often marred by heaps of garbage by the roadsides or in ditches. (Editing by Robert Woodward)