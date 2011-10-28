VIENNA Oct 28 Chief Executive Andreas Treichl and other top managers at Erste Group Bank have repaid more than a third of their 2010 bonuses after the lender restated last year's results to reflect changed treatment of credit default swaps (CDS).

Members of the management board have paid back 1.9 million euros ($2.7 million) of the combined nearly 5.6 million in 2010 bonuses they got, a bank spokesman said, confirming a report by the Austria Press Agency news service.

Erste irked many investors on Oct. 10 by announcing it would reclassify an off-balance-sheet CDS portfolio as derivatives rather than continue to treat them as financial guarantees, forcing it to take hits to profit and equity.

It restated its 2010 net profit on Friday to 987.9 million euros from the 1.12 billion originally reported.

