VIENNA Oct 28 Chief Executive Andreas Treichl
and other top managers at Erste Group Bank have repaid
more than a third of their 2010 bonuses after the lender
restated last year's results to reflect changed treatment of
credit default swaps (CDS).
Members of the management board have paid back 1.9 million
euros ($2.7 million) of the combined nearly 5.6 million in 2010
bonuses they got, a bank spokesman said, confirming a report by
the Austria Press Agency news service.
Erste irked many investors on Oct. 10 by announcing it would
reclassify an off-balance-sheet CDS portfolio as derivatives
rather than continue to treat them as financial guarantees,
forcing it to take hits to profit and equity.
It restated its 2010 net profit on Friday to 987.9 million
euros from the 1.12 billion originally reported.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
