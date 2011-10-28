(Fixes incorrect spelling in headline)

COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Danish industrial enzymes group Novozymes (NZYMb.CO) said on Friday a slowdown in its business was mainly related to customer destocking due to economic uncertainty rather than to any fundamental change in the market.

"A lot of our customers are preparing for the possibility that things could change rapidly so they are trying to hold stock levels low," Peder Holk Nielsen, head of the enzymes business, told a conference call on the third-quarter results.

"I cannot rule out that there is some end-user change of patterns, but I think the majority of it is destocking," Nielsen said.

He said that the slowdown had not intensified, but business had been "bumpy" from month to month. "It is not that we see any fundamental changes in the market right now." (Reporting by John Acher)