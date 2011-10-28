(Fixes incorrect spelling in headline)
COPENHAGEN Oct 28 Danish industrial enzymes
group Novozymes (NZYMb.CO) said on Friday a slowdown in its
business was mainly related to customer destocking due to
economic uncertainty rather than to any fundamental change in
the market.
"A lot of our customers are preparing for the possibility
that things could change rapidly so they are trying to hold
stock levels low," Peder Holk Nielsen, head of the enzymes
business, told a conference call on the third-quarter results.
"I cannot rule out that there is some end-user change of
patterns, but I think the majority of it is destocking," Nielsen
said.
He said that the slowdown had not intensified, but business
had been "bumpy" from month to month. "It is not that we see any
fundamental changes in the market right now."
(Reporting by John Acher)