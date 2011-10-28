LISBON Oct 28 Banco BPI , Portugal's third largest listed bank, reported on Friday a 30 percent fall in nine-month net profit, which came in slightly below expectations, weighed down by Portugal's austerity measures and economic recession.

The bank said the net profit totalled 101.5 million euros ($143.9 million), while its net interest income -- the difference between income from interest charged on loans and payments on deposits -- declined by 10 percent in the period to 442 million euros.

In a Reuters poll, analysts had forecast, on average, a net profit of 107 million euros and net interest income of 452 million euros.

BPI's domestic profit slumped 54 percent. Almost 70 percent of the total profit was made abroad, mainly in Angola. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)