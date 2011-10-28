LISBON Oct 28 Banco BPI , Portugal's
third largest listed bank, reported on Friday a 30 percent fall
in nine-month net profit, which came in slightly below
expectations, weighed down by Portugal's austerity measures and
economic recession.
The bank said the net profit totalled 101.5 million euros
($143.9 million), while its net interest income -- the
difference between income from interest charged on loans and
payments on deposits -- declined by 10 percent in the period to
442 million euros.
In a Reuters poll, analysts had forecast, on average, a net
profit of 107 million euros and net interest income of 452
million euros.
BPI's domestic profit slumped 54 percent. Almost 70 percent
of the total profit was made abroad, mainly in Angola.
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)