TVN
Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+ will take over ITI,
owner of Polish-listed broadcaster TVN in two steps
split over a maximum of six years instead of buying TVN
directly, the daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Saturday, quoting
unnamed sources.
Rzeczpospolita daily quotes analysts as saying TVN might cut
its full-year targets after the local TV advertising market
closed the third quarter slightly in the red.
LOTOS
Poland's No.2 refiner Lotos and oil pipe operator
PERN plan to build oil repositories in salt caverns for 2
billion zlotys, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
PKN
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen may be interested
in buying 220 Czech petrol stations from OMV , if the
Austrian rival decides on a spin-off, daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported without naming its sources.
