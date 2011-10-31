Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

TVN

Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+ will take over ITI, owner of Polish-listed broadcaster TVN in two steps split over a maximum of six years instead of buying TVN directly, the daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Saturday, quoting unnamed sources.

Rzeczpospolita daily quotes analysts as saying TVN might cut its full-year targets after the local TV advertising market closed the third quarter slightly in the red.

LOTOS

Poland's No.2 refiner Lotos and oil pipe operator PERN plan to build oil repositories in salt caverns for 2 billion zlotys, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

PKN

Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen may be interested in buying 220 Czech petrol stations from OMV , if the Austrian rival decides on a spin-off, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without naming its sources.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

