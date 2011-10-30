TRIPOLI Oct 30 Libya's crude oil exports will
jump to almost 350,000 barrels per day in November, more than
double the volume sold the previous month, sources at the
National Oil Company (NOC) told Reuters in an interview on
Sunday.
The NOC plans to sell a total of up to 14 cargoes of oil
from several fields, primarily in the east and at offshore sites
which escaped the worst of the damage inflicted by the war and
located in areas that were liberated soon after the uprising.
A further two cargoes were expected to be offered by
Benghazi-based subsidiary Agoco, bringing the total to 16, the
sources said.
