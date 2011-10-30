COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas reported on Sunday a third-quarter operating loss of 92 million euros ($130 million)against a profit of 271 million in the same quarter last year.

Vestas issued preliminary results for the third quarter together with a profit warning for the full year 2011 due to a delay in commissioning a plant in Germany.

Third-quarter revenues fell to 1.34 billion euros from 1.92 billion in the corresponding period last year, Vestas Wind Systems A/S said in a statement.

Vestas cut its guidance for 2011 revenues to about 6.4 billion euros from an earlier forecast of 7.0 billion and lowered its projection for its operating profit margin to about 4 percent from an earlier forecast of 7 percent. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by John Acher)