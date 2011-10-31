MILAN Oct 31 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Markets have over-interpreted comments by incoming European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on the bank's readiness to go on buying the bonds of troubled euro zone states, outgoing ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said in an interview.

* The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that it was considering how better to help countries under economic strain because of financial market stress but said it was not targeting particular countries.

Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said on Sunday it made sense for China to invest its surplus in Europe to help the region overcome its debt crisis, but this would not involve political concessions.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit is expected to launch a 5-billion euro rights issue to meet tougher European capital rules early next year if market conditions stabilise, according to bankers circling the lender for mandates.

POP MILANO

The mid-tier lender's 800 million euro capital increase starts on Monday.

EDISON , A2A

Shareholders of Italian utility Edison have agreed to take more time to iron out the details of a deal hammered out on Thursday that will give French electricity giant EDF majority control of Italy's No.2 power generator, sources said.

Market regulator Consob is unlikely to waive a mandatory bid obligation for EDF on Edison under an Italian law demanding a mandatory takeover when there is a "change of control", La Stampa said citing financial sources.

La Stampa and Il Sole 24 Ore newspapers said EDF is preparing to launch a full takeover offer on Edison once the deal is completed. EDF could offer 1 euro a share for a remaining 20 percent stake in Edison, La Stampa added.

The managing board of A2A is expected to meet on Monday over the deal outlined on Friday.

FIAT

A plan by Fiat to convert preference and savings shares into ordinary shares will ease the way to a possible merger with Chrysler, which is now majority owned by the Italian car maker, Fiat said on Friday.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering company said on Monday it has won a contract in Egypt worth a total of $540 million, with completion due end-July 2014.

MEDIOBANCA

French insurer Groupama has never considered exiting Mediobanca and remains committed to its investment in the investment bank, Pierre Lefevre, General Manager International Branch and head of Groupama's Italian subsidiaries told Il Corriere della Sera on Sunday.

MEDIASET

Italy's biggest private broadcaster is in talks with private equity fund Clessidra over a possible recapitalisation of Dutch production group Endemol, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, citing market talks. Il Sole said Mediaset and Clessidra are considering investing a total of 400-500 million euros in the relaunch of the company Mediaset controls through a consortium comprising Goldman Sachs' Capital Partners and investment vehicle Cyrte.

SEA IPO

Milan airport operator SEA said on Friday it would complete the filing process for a bourse listing and make use of the 12-month window to follow up on that, a move which sources said implied a delay in plans for its initial public offering (IPO).

F2i infrastructure investment fund has offered around 400 million euros to buy a 20 percent stake in the airport operator and a 18.6 percent in the Milano-Serravalle motorway company held by the city of Milan, Italian newspapers said on Saturday without citing their sources.

PIRELLI

Pirelli said on Friday it is launching a Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme to attract a greater number of American investors. Under the programme, which is due to become effective on 2 November, each Pirelli ADR will correspond to one Pirelli share listed in Milan.

(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)