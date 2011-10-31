MILAN Oct 31 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Monday.
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Markets have over-interpreted comments by incoming European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on the bank's readiness to go on
buying the bonds of troubled euro zone states, outgoing ECB
President Jean-Claude Trichet said in an interview.
The International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that it was
considering how better to help countries under economic strain
because of financial market stress but said it was not targeting
particular countries.
Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said on Sunday it
made sense for China to invest its surplus in Europe to help the
region overcome its debt crisis, but this would not involve
political concessions.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit is expected to launch a 5-billion euro rights
issue to meet tougher European capital rules early next year if
market conditions stabilise, according to bankers circling the
lender for mandates.
POP MILANO
The mid-tier lender's 800 million euro capital increase
starts on Monday.
EDISON , A2A
Shareholders of Italian utility Edison have agreed
to take more time to iron out the details of a deal hammered out
on Thursday that will give French electricity giant EDF
majority control of Italy's No.2 power generator, sources said.
Market regulator Consob is unlikely to waive a mandatory bid
obligation for EDF on Edison under an Italian law demanding a
mandatory takeover when there is a "change of control", La
Stampa said citing financial sources.
La Stampa and Il Sole 24 Ore newspapers said EDF is
preparing to launch a full takeover offer on Edison once the
deal is completed. EDF could offer 1 euro a share for a
remaining 20 percent stake in Edison, La Stampa added.
The managing board of A2A is expected to meet on Monday over
the deal outlined on Friday.
FIAT
A plan by Fiat to convert preference and savings shares into
ordinary shares will ease the way to a possible merger with
Chrysler, which is now majority owned by the Italian car maker,
Fiat said on Friday.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
The engineering company said on Monday it has won a contract
in Egypt worth a total of $540 million, with completion due
end-July 2014.
MEDIOBANCA
French insurer Groupama has never considered exiting
Mediobanca and remains committed to its investment in the
investment bank, Pierre Lefevre, General Manager International
Branch and head of Groupama's Italian subsidiaries told Il
Corriere della Sera on Sunday.
MEDIASET
Italy's biggest private broadcaster is in talks with private
equity fund Clessidra over a possible recapitalisation of Dutch
production group Endemol, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, citing
market talks. Il Sole said Mediaset and Clessidra are
considering investing a total of 400-500 million euros in the
relaunch of the company Mediaset controls through a consortium
comprising Goldman Sachs' Capital Partners and investment
vehicle Cyrte.
SEA IPO
Milan airport operator SEA said on Friday it would complete
the filing process for a bourse listing and make use of the
12-month window to follow up on that, a move which sources said
implied a delay in plans for its initial public offering (IPO).
F2i infrastructure investment fund has offered to buy a 20
percent stake in the airport operator together with a 18.6
percent in the Milano-Serravalle motorway company, the city of
Milan said in a statement on Friday. Milan's town hall, which
has 84 percent in SEA, is selling its 18.6 percent stake in
Milano-Serravalle.
PIRELLI
Pirelli said on Friday it is launching a Level 1 American
Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme to attract a greater number
of American investors. Under the programme, which is due to
become effective on 2 November, each Pirelli ADR will correspond
to one Pirelli share listed in Milan.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)