BUCHAREST Oct 31 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
IMF MISSION
An International Monetary Fund and European Commission
mission is in Bucharest until Nov. 7 to review Romania's
precautionary stand-by arrangement.
ASSETS RETREAT AS EURO DIPS
Poland's zloty and the Hungarian forint erased some of the
previous day's gains on Friday as investors were squaring
positions ahead of a lng weekend because of the All Saints'
Day holiday on Tuesday.
ROMANIA LAUNCHES SALE OF ITS BIGGEST COPPER MINE
Romania launched the sale of its biggest copper mine Cupru
Min SA Abrud via a tender, the government's industry
privatisation office (OPSPI) said on its website. [here
]
