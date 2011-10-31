BUCHAREST Oct 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

IMF MISSION

An International Monetary Fund and European Commission mission is in Bucharest until Nov. 7 to review Romania's precautionary stand-by arrangement.

ASSETS RETREAT AS EURO DIPS

Poland's zloty and the Hungarian forint erased some of the previous day's gains on Friday as investors were squaring positions ahead of a lng weekend because of the All Saints' Day holiday on Tuesday.

ROMANIA LAUNCHES SALE OF ITS BIGGEST COPPER MINE

Romania launched the sale of its biggest copper mine Cupru Min SA Abrud via a tender, the government's industry privatisation office (OPSPI) said on its website. [here ]

