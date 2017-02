BERLIN Oct 31 The G20 is unlikely to fulfill German hopes on financial market regulation, a senior German official said on Monday, adding Germany would like hedge funds included in regulation of the shadow banking system and did not see grounds for increasing the resources of the IMF.

"In the area of financial market regulation, the G20 is unlikely to deliver what Germany had hoped," the senior German official said, citing Berlin's desire to see a financial transaction tax put in place.

The G20 will meet for a summit on Nov. 3-4 in Cannes. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Gernot Heller)