LONDON Oct 31 Southeastern Asset Management,
the largest non-Japanese shareholder in Olympus , has
published its letter to the chairman and CEO of the scandal-hit
maker of medical optics, demanding the company give it access to
board minutes related to a series of controversial acquisitions.
Southeastern said in the letter, which was first written on
Oct. 20 but made public on Monday, it wants access to the
minutes related to the acquisitions of Gyrus, Altis, Humalabo
and News Chef and a number of abnormally large payments made to
financial advisors for the transactions.
"Olympus has a storied history in imaging and a high quality
medical franchise that is worth significantly more than the
share price," Southeastern said in the letter.
"Your duty to the company and all stakeholders requires that
corporate governance and management match this quality and
history."
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has called for for
clarification about a string of controversial payments made by
Olympus, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, following two
weeks of turmoil for the company which has seen its share price
plummet and led to the resignation of Chairman Tsuyoshi
Kikukawa.
