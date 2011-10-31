LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - Dutch bank Rabobank is set
to become the first European bank to sell a hybrid bond issue
that complies with new banking rules set by Basel 3 and European
regulators.
The unlisted bank, rated Aaa/AAA/AA+, is expected to price a
dollar-denominated bond via Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley,
Nomura and Rabobank International by Wednesday, making the most
of an improving tone in financial markets.
The Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond is expected to have a
perpetual maturity and will be callable after 5.5 years. The
deal will be the first publicly placed bank capital issue since
Rabobank did a USD2bn hybrid Tier 1 in January .
Credit Suisse privately placed around CHF6bn of Tier 1
Buffer Capital Notes to Qatar Holding LLC and The Olayan Group
in February.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)