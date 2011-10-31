STOCKHOLM Oct 31 The Swedish government should look at returning some funds from the country's financial stability fund, set up in 2009, to taxpayers while banks should contribute more, the national audit agency said on Monday.

The Swedish National Audit Agency said a review showed fees paid by banks make up too small a part of the financing of the fund, which the government set up to finance support measures for credit institutions in future financial crises.

In a report, the agency said the government had on a number of occasions maintained that the Stability Fund should be funded mainly by the credit institutions themselves.

"The Audit Agency recommends that the government explores whether the Stability Fund must return the means it has received from the state," it said, concluding that taxpayers risk ending up with more than half of the bill.

On June 30, the fund amounted to 35.9 billion crowns including the Nordea shares at market value as of that date. The agency noted that the government, besides injecting 15 billion crowns ($2.4 billion) into the fund when it was set up, also let the fund use the government's subscription rights in a 2009 new share issue in bank Nordea without compensating the government.

"The consequence is that the Stability Fund is to a large extent financed by the taxpayer," the agency said.

The agency also said the target of increasing the fund to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2023 was flawed.

"The government should propose a target for the size of the Stability Fund that better reflects the risk level in the banking system than does the current link to GDP," it said.

Swedish banks have benefited from a strong recovery in the region after the economic downturn, although Sweden's economic growth is starting to look less robust.

While Sweden's banks remain vulnerable to a liquidity crunch, given their heavy reliance on market funding, authorities have said they are in a better position than in the last crisis. ($1 = 6.355 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Susan Fenton)