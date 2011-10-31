LONDON Oct 31 EDF Energy on Monday
submitted its application to build the first new nuclear power
plant in Britain, the country's Infrastructure Planning
Commission (IPC) confirmed in a statement.
The IPC said it had until November 28 to accept or reject
the application for Hinkley Point in Somerset from Britain's
largest nuclear power producer.
"If the application is accepted, the process of approving
the building of the nuclear plant will take about 12 months," an
IPC spokesman said.
Last week EDF said it will not set a firm date for
completion of its first new nuclear plant in Britain until it
makes its final investment decision at the end of next year.
In July it applied for a site licence and an environmental
permit for its Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in Somerset.
EDF's original start-up date of early 2018 was delayed
following Japan's nuclear disaster in March, which forced the
utility to adjust its timetable for the plant due to
uncertainties about the future of nuclear power.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)