LAGOS Oct 31 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on
Monday it had awarded a 7.8 billion Nigerian naira ($49.9
million) contract to Nigerian firm S.C.C Limited for the
manufacture of line pipes, in an effort to boost local
production capacity of a key pipeline making material.
Shell said in a statement that it had signed the contract
with S.C.C in August and has worked with the firm to enhance its
production process and capabilities such that it can now
manufacture line pipes of varying diameters.
"The contract means line pipes are now available within
Nigeria, saving money and time, and developing the right
expertise and creating jobs at the same time," Igo Weli, Shell's
general manager said, adding that it was studying the findings
of a feasibility study it commissioned this year on the
establishment of a second mill in Nigeria which will manufacture
other types of line pipes.
Nigeria has been trying to promote the use of local content
particularly in its oil and gas industry in order to develop
local capabilities and create employment.
Shell said it uses local contractors and hires workers from
the communities in which it operates in compliance with
Nigeria's local content law.
Shell said it was investing $237 million to procure and
commission a laboratory for mechanical, metallographic and
corrosion testing in Nigeria and will train local personnel.
"In 2010, Shell-run companies in the country awarded
contracts worth nearly $947 million to Nigerian companies. This
represented more than 96 percent of the overall number of
contracts and amounted to over 93 percent of the total
expenditure on contracts," it said in a statement.
($1 = 156.450 Nigerian Nairas)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)