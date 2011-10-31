* Options point to risk of more Japanese intervention

* Investors bet on further dollar/yen gains short-term

* But impact not expected to last beyond next few weeks

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 31 Investors were positioned for more short-term falls in the yen after Japan stepped in to curb the currency's strength, but they did not see the multi-billion dollar intervention having a lasting impact, FX options showed.

Short-dated dollar/yen implied volatility , a measure of how the currency pair is expected to oscillate in future, rose during Monday's European session, reflecting a perceived risk of more sharp moves in the spot price .

Dollar/yen one-week risk reversals, a measure of the premium required to hold a put or a call in a currency pair, showed a strong bias towards more dollar strength as options market players bet there may be more intervention to come.

"Intra-week and one- to two-week options are for the time being very much in demand as there's a lot of uncertainty," said Gustave Rieunier, global head of FX options and forward trading at Saxobank.

Traders estimated the authorities spent around $65-$75 billion in a determined move to soften the yen. After hitting a high of 79.553 yen on trading platform EBS, however, dollar/yen spot soon gave ground to trade below 78 yen.

Renewed dollar weakness implies the intervention so far only had limited success and market players saw a high chance the Japanese authorities would come in again to force spot higher.

"There is a risk of new intervention in the short term if what we saw was just the first move and the market tries to test the Japanese authorities again by pushing spot lower," said Olivier Korber, options strategist at Societe Generale.

One-week dollar/yen implied vol rose to more than 13 percent from 11.5 percent before the intervention, while one-week risk reversals were skewed heavily in favour of dollar strength.

Risk reversal levels varied between banks but Societe Generale was quoting levels of 1.7 in favour of dollar calls, a multi-year high.

"The fact that USD/JPY is coming back so quickly will certainly see some interest to buy gamma (front-month options)," said Simon Smollett, options strategist at Credit Agricole.

"After all, the forex market is effectively testing the resolve of the Bank of Japan/Ministry of Finance and seemingly much faster than was seen in early August."

LITTLE SIGN OF LASTING IMPACT

In early August, when the Japanese authorities last intervened in the currency markets, the dollar reached a high of 80.25 yen, but had erased all those gains within three days. Just over two weeks later the greenback hit a fresh record low.

Longer-dated risk reversals indicated options players saw a similar risk of the latest intervention failing to have a lasting impact.

Risk reversals over periods of one month or more showed a continued bias in favour of bets on a stronger yen. The one-month contract was around 0.2 in favour of dollar puts.

"There has been quite a muted reaction to the intervention, which reflects what's been seen in the spot market, where dollar/yen has moved back down quite quickly," said Sverre Holbek, options strategist at Danske Bank.

"It points to some scepticism as to whether the BOJ will be able to provide a more long-term change in dollar/yen spot ... The market still thinks the underlying pressure will be for a lower level in dollar/yen." (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by John Stonestreet)