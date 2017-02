LAGOS Oct 31 Nigeria's UBA plans to raise capital through a private placement and a rights issue in order to hold enough capital to support large-ticket lending in infrastructure and agriculture sectors, the bank said on Monday.

UBA, the third-largest lender by total assets in sub-Saharan Africa's second-biggest economy, did not disclose how much it intended to raise and said it was yet to finalize the pricing of the issue.

"We are going to do a private placement as well as a rights issue," said Victor Osadolor, managing director for UBA capital holdings. (reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)