RPT-BRIEF-Turkey's Tofas Q3 net profit at 131.1 mln lira vs f'cast of 93.4 mln lira
ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkish automaker Tofas :
* said posted third-quarter net profit of 131.1 million lira versus a forecast of 93.4 million lira
* said third quarter sales stood at 1.67 billion lira versus a forecast of 1.66 billion lira
* said the market share in the first nine months of the year increased by 1 point to 15.1 percent compared the same period of 2010.
* said invested 78 million euro in the first nine months of 2011. (Created by Simon Cameron-Moore)
