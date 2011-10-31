ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkish automaker Tofas :

* said posted third-quarter net profit of 131.1 million lira versus a forecast of 93.4 million lira

* said third quarter sales stood at 1.67 billion lira versus a forecast of 1.66 billion lira

* said the market share in the first nine months of the year increased by 1 point to 15.1 percent compared the same period of 2010.

* said invested 78 million euro in the first nine months of 2011. (Created by Simon Cameron-Moore)