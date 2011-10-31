ISTANBUL Oct 31 The Turkish privatisation administration said on Monday Aksa Elektrik dropped out of the bidding in the privatisation of Bogazici Elektrik Dagitim, having failed to remit an additional temporary deposit.

Aksa Elektrik had bid $2.751 billion for Bogazici Elektrik. With its resignation, the tender will continue with Park Holding the next highest bidder with a bid of $2.496 billion.

The privatisation administration also said IC Ictas, the second highest bidder at the tender of Trakya Elektrik Datigim, has sought more time, up until Dec. 31, to pay an additional deposit. IC Ictas had bid $575 for Trakya Elektrik Dagitim. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)