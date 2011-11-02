Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
VIVENDI/TVN
Vivendi's Canal+ and Polish-listed broadcaster TVN
will merge their pay-TV units in Poland and Canal+
will buy a foothold in TVN under the two companies "strategic
partnership," TVN owner ITI said on Tuesday.
PMI
Markit Economics releases October PMI index at
0800 GMT, with analysts expecting the figure to come in at 49.8
points, signalling contraction.
S&P ON POLAND
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes Poland has the
potential to grow strongly in 2011, and beyond, provided the
incumbent government can push through key structural reforms.
BANK HANDLOWY RESULTS
Poland's Bank Handlowy , a unit of Citigroup ,
due to report third-quarter results.
SHALE
Poland wants to be producing at least 200 million cubic
metres of shale gas annually as of 2014, the Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna daily quotes Deputy Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski
as saying.
PGNiG
Poland's gas monopoly gave itself until the end of October
to win a price cut under its multi-year gas supply contract with
Russia's giant Gazprom and said it would turn to
arbitrage court later on if unsuccessful.
PGNiG will also start using virtual reverse on the Yamal
pipeline as of Wednesday, another daily, Gazeta Wyborcza, quotes
operator Gaz-System officials as saying.
KOPEX
Polish mining equipment maker Kopex plans to build
its own coal mine, Parkiet daily quoted Kopex CEO as saying.
DnB NORD
Polish business mogul Leszek Czarnecki, who controls Getin
Holding , is negotiating the takeover of Norwegian DnB
Nor's local unit DnB Nord, daily Puls Biznesu quotes
unnamed sources as saying, adding the deal could be signed this
Thursday.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX