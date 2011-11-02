Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

VIVENDI/TVN

Vivendi's Canal+ and Polish-listed broadcaster TVN will merge their pay-TV units in Poland and Canal+ will buy a foothold in TVN under the two companies "strategic partnership," TVN owner ITI said on Tuesday.

PMI

Markit Economics releases October PMI index at 0800 GMT, with analysts expecting the figure to come in at 49.8 points, signalling contraction.

S&P ON POLAND

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes Poland has the potential to grow strongly in 2011, and beyond, provided the incumbent government can push through key structural reforms.

BANK HANDLOWY RESULTS

Poland's Bank Handlowy , a unit of Citigroup , due to report third-quarter results.

SHALE

Poland wants to be producing at least 200 million cubic metres of shale gas annually as of 2014, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily quotes Deputy Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski as saying.

PGNiG

Poland's gas monopoly gave itself until the end of October to win a price cut under its multi-year gas supply contract with Russia's giant Gazprom and said it would turn to arbitrage court later on if unsuccessful.

PGNiG will also start using virtual reverse on the Yamal pipeline as of Wednesday, another daily, Gazeta Wyborcza, quotes operator Gaz-System officials as saying.

KOPEX

Polish mining equipment maker Kopex plans to build its own coal mine, Parkiet daily quoted Kopex CEO as saying.

DnB NORD

Polish business mogul Leszek Czarnecki, who controls Getin Holding , is negotiating the takeover of Norwegian DnB Nor's local unit DnB Nord, daily Puls Biznesu quotes unnamed sources as saying, adding the deal could be signed this Thursday.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX