LONDON Oct 31 British emergency repair and insurance group HomeServe said on Monday that it was addressing a number of mis-handled customer complaints, just days after suspending its telesales operations in a separate incident.

The company, whose shares shed a third of their value on Monday after it suspended telesales at the weekend, said in a statement emailed to Reuters that it was revisiting a number of customer complaints made last winter where its procedures were not met.

"There were some issues relating to our complaints procedures through last winter which we are taking steps to address. This issue is unrelated to the temporary suspension of our telephone sales and marketing activity," the FTSE 250-listed company said in response to questions from Reuters.

The latest developments come after HomeServe on Saturday said internal investigations, including one by auditor Deloitte, had uncovered possible mis-selling of products. (Reporting by Neil Maidment)