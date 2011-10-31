LONDON Oct 31 Kames Capital, a top ten shareholder in security firm G4S , said on Monday its supports the company's bid for Danish outsourcing firm ISS .

Kames said in a statement it had met with G4S' management and backed its 5.2 billion pound ($8.4 billion) proposed takeover of ISS, in contrast to opposition mounted by several fellow investors.

"We believe the underlying business is very strong. We believe the deal will go through and we believe the combined group will be well positioned going forward," the asset manager formerly known as Aegon Asset Management, which owned 1.6 percent of the company as at Sept 1. according to Thomson Reuters data, said.

News of Kames' support of G4S's bid for the Danish outsourcing firm comes just a day after Britain's Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported that fellow investors Schroders and Artemis were planning to vote against the deal, amid concerns related to financing and strategy.

Shareholder Parvus Asset Management has led opposition to the takeover, calling it "an untested vision" that it would not support.

Shares in G4S have lost around 15 percent since the proposed deal was announced -- partly due to the dilutive impact of a planned 2 billion pounds rights issue to help fund the deal. Shareholders are due to vote on Nov. 2. ($1 = 0.620 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Sinead Cruise)