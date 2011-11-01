By Christiaan Hetzner

NEW YORK Nov 1 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) may be ahead of plans to achieve profitability in the U.S. market in 2013, but lasting success largely depends on a sedan built in Tennessee and best known for its performance with a pint-sized kid in a Darth Vader costume.

The U.S.-built Passat "now gives us an opportunity to keep more people within the VW family as they go through different stages in their lives," Volkswagen's U.S. chief Jonathan Browning told Reuters in an interview.

The popularity of the Star Wars-themed "Force" ad spot that ran during this year's Super Bowl -- now seen over 43.8 million times on YouTube -- and its pitch for a Passat priced at $20,000 more than quadrupled the car's sales in September, even though the new generation only came to market in at mid-month.

