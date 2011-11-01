MILAN Nov 1 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

MEDIASET

Italian media group Mediaset and other shareholders of Dutch company Endemol have 15 more days to talk to Endemol creditors to try and avoid losing control of the television production company, sources said.

EDISON , A2A

An agreement has been reached between France's EDF and a group of Italian investors over the restructuring of Italy's Edison that brings the French state-owned power group a step closer to taking control of Italy's No. 2 power company. * A bid on Edison minorities is needed, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing Italiaan junior industry minister Stefano saglia.

ENI , ENEL

Italy could conceive of selling everything including its stakes in Eni and Enel to address the debt and growth situation though first it needs to try and sell public real estate assets, Industry minister Paolo Romani said in an interview in Il Corriere della Sera.

* TELECOM ITALIA

TIM Participacoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company run by Telecom Italia, posted a 116 percent jump in third-quarter profit from a year ago as a growing customer base boosted revenue.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank said on Monday the chairman of its supervisory board held 1,000 shares in the bank. It also said management board members Andrea Bonomi and Davide Croff had 1,000 and 2,000 shares respectively.

IPOs

The city of Milan is considering selling a 20 percent stake in airport operator SEA and as well as an 18.6 percent stake in toll-road operator Milano-Serravalle, Mayor Giuliano Pisapia said on Monday. Pisapia said he believed Milan should also go ahead with plans to float SEA.

