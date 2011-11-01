MILAN Nov 1 The following factors could affect
Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
MEDIASET
Italian media group Mediaset and other shareholders
of Dutch company Endemol have 15 more days to talk to Endemol
creditors to try and avoid losing control of the television
production company, sources said.
EDISON , A2A
An agreement has been reached between France's EDF
and a group of Italian investors over the restructuring of
Italy's Edison that brings the French state-owned power
group a step closer to taking control of Italy's No. 2 power
company.
* A bid on Edison minorities is needed, Il Sole 24 Ore said
citing Italiaan junior industry minister Stefano saglia.
ENI , ENEL
Italy could conceive of selling everything including its
stakes in Eni and Enel to address the debt and growth situation
though first it needs to try and sell public real estate assets,
Industry minister Paolo Romani said in an interview in Il
Corriere della Sera.
* TELECOM ITALIA
TIM Participacoes, Brazil's second-largest
wireless phone company run by Telecom Italia, posted a 116
percent jump in third-quarter profit from a year ago as a
growing customer base boosted revenue.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The bank said on Monday the chairman of its supervisory
board held 1,000 shares in the bank. It also said management
board members Andrea Bonomi and Davide Croff had 1,000 and 2,000
shares respectively.
IPOs
The city of Milan is considering selling a 20 percent stake
in airport operator SEA and as well as an 18.6 percent stake in
toll-road operator Milano-Serravalle, Mayor Giuliano Pisapia
said on Monday. Pisapia said he believed Milan should also go
ahead with plans to float SEA.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)