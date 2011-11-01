LONDON Nov 1 British chipmaker Wolfson swung to a $10.1 million pretax loss for the third quarter after it took a $7 million charge for restructuring and inventory writedown, but said order intake had stabilised after the summer.

The company, whose chips are in Samsung and LG mobile handsets, reported revenue of $40.4 million, down 14 percent year on year, but 5 percent higher than in the second quarter.

It said it expected revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $35 million and $40 million. Chief Executive Mike Hickey said: "The sharp reductions in customers' near-term forecasts seen during the summer months have not been repeated, and order intake has stabilised, albeit at somewhat lower levels than previously anticipated."

He said that while visibility for the fourth quarter and 2012 was limited, the group's exposure to growing markets like smartphones and tablets left it well positioned to weather the current challenging consumer environment.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)