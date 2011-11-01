(Keith Mullin is Editor at Large, International Financing
Review. The views expressed are his own.)
By Keith Mullin
NEW YORK Nov 1 At the same time as the marathon
EU session was taking place to hammer out the tripartite deal. I
was in New York moderating a lively and spirited seminar on the
Treasury market, Fed policy and prospects for the US economy.
I must say that we, too, went long into the night but I can
happily report that most of our time was spent with cocktails in
hand and I guarantee we weren't necessarily talking about the
bond market all night!
But one thing was clear: chatting to the senior panel of
economists and rates strategists who participated in our
seminar, it was clear they were more than a little bemused by
what has been going on in Europe; certainly couldn't really
fathom how Europeans had got themselves into such a position,
why it had all taken so long to get this far; and were flummoxed
as to how to factor the whole sorry mess into their thinking.
So EZ leaders did finally get a deal done... sort of. Given
the tidal wave of comment that's already been made about the
outcome, it's kind of hard to say anything really new. Anyone
who's been reading my column over the past few months will know
I've been a bit critical, to say the least, about the dithering
and contradictions along the way.
I'm not alone in still being sceptical that a deal will get
done exactly in the way it's been laid out; or, even if it does,
if it'll be enough to get Greece and other peripherals out of
the mess they're in. The reality is all they've done is hammer
out a framework agreement. A lot of the detail remains
outstanding and the latest timing is to get it all finalised by
the end of the year. That looks ambitious. Given that we already
had a deal on July 21 that unravelled within weeks, there's
plenty of time for this latest version to fall apart too.
The banks may have agreed in principle to take a 50 percent
nominal haircut in return for 30 billion euros of credit
enhancements on new bonds but there are a lot of naysayers out
there - and I'm with them - who reckon it won't be enough.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said: "the debt is
absolutely sustainable now". Hmmm. I'm not so sure, George. I'd
keep quiet if I were you.
The bond swap is being dressed up as a voluntary deal, but
it's nothing of the sort. To retain any credibility, ISDA has to
call a credit event. Failing to do so will be a travesty.
Triggering swaps contracts won't amount to much, given the
relatively small amount of CDS written against Greece, but
there's a principle at stake here.
If the haircut is insufficient, so too is the 106 billion
euros bank capital deficit. Again, the market has come up with
figures way in excess of that. Beyond the recap, until we see
the small print about how the EFSF will be leveraged, it's hard
to really put a tick in that box as well. A trillion euros is
unlikely to cut it.
The EU summary working document around the EFSF raises a lot
of questions. It runs through some potential guarantee
structures and lays out how the SPIVs might work. But at the end
of the day it's vague. "Several models exist to leverage the
capacity of the EFSF by several times. A more precise number on
the extent of leverage can only be determined after contacts
with potential investors," it said.
We also haven't yet seen specific wording around the level
and nature of conditionalities embedded into the SPIV structure
with regard to external investors, or the governance overlay.
BRICs, SWFs and other entities that have said they are keen to
commit as co-investors will want some pretty robust language in
there to provide the requisite level of comfort, not least of
which will be preferred creditor status. And of course because
their involvement will be channelled via the IMF, the Fund will
be demand sign-off.
So I guess my point in all of this is that none of the three
components of the deal is really convincing. And it still all
requires Greece, Italy et al to stick to their word on
austerity. The market reaction to the 'deal' was far too cheery
for my liking given what's still out there. It's too early to
upgrade valuations. Investors could be setting themselves up for
a big fall.
