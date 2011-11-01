(Keith Mullin is Editor at Large, International Financing Review. The views expressed are his own.)

By Keith Mullin

NEW YORK Nov 1 At the same time as the marathon EU session was taking place to hammer out the tripartite deal. I was in New York moderating a lively and spirited seminar on the Treasury market, Fed policy and prospects for the US economy.

I must say that we, too, went long into the night but I can happily report that most of our time was spent with cocktails in hand and I guarantee we weren't necessarily talking about the bond market all night!

But one thing was clear: chatting to the senior panel of economists and rates strategists who participated in our seminar, it was clear they were more than a little bemused by what has been going on in Europe; certainly couldn't really fathom how Europeans had got themselves into such a position, why it had all taken so long to get this far; and were flummoxed as to how to factor the whole sorry mess into their thinking.

So EZ leaders did finally get a deal done... sort of. Given the tidal wave of comment that's already been made about the outcome, it's kind of hard to say anything really new. Anyone who's been reading my column over the past few months will know I've been a bit critical, to say the least, about the dithering and contradictions along the way.

I'm not alone in still being sceptical that a deal will get done exactly in the way it's been laid out; or, even if it does, if it'll be enough to get Greece and other peripherals out of the mess they're in. The reality is all they've done is hammer out a framework agreement. A lot of the detail remains outstanding and the latest timing is to get it all finalised by the end of the year. That looks ambitious. Given that we already had a deal on July 21 that unravelled within weeks, there's plenty of time for this latest version to fall apart too.

The banks may have agreed in principle to take a 50 percent nominal haircut in return for 30 billion euros of credit enhancements on new bonds but there are a lot of naysayers out there - and I'm with them - who reckon it won't be enough.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said: "the debt is absolutely sustainable now". Hmmm. I'm not so sure, George. I'd keep quiet if I were you.

The bond swap is being dressed up as a voluntary deal, but it's nothing of the sort. To retain any credibility, ISDA has to call a credit event. Failing to do so will be a travesty. Triggering swaps contracts won't amount to much, given the relatively small amount of CDS written against Greece, but there's a principle at stake here.

If the haircut is insufficient, so too is the 106 billion euros bank capital deficit. Again, the market has come up with figures way in excess of that. Beyond the recap, until we see the small print about how the EFSF will be leveraged, it's hard to really put a tick in that box as well. A trillion euros is unlikely to cut it.

The EU summary working document around the EFSF raises a lot of questions. It runs through some potential guarantee structures and lays out how the SPIVs might work. But at the end of the day it's vague. "Several models exist to leverage the capacity of the EFSF by several times. A more precise number on the extent of leverage can only be determined after contacts with potential investors," it said.

We also haven't yet seen specific wording around the level and nature of conditionalities embedded into the SPIV structure with regard to external investors, or the governance overlay. BRICs, SWFs and other entities that have said they are keen to commit as co-investors will want some pretty robust language in there to provide the requisite level of comfort, not least of which will be preferred creditor status. And of course because their involvement will be channelled via the IMF, the Fund will be demand sign-off.

So I guess my point in all of this is that none of the three components of the deal is really convincing. And it still all requires Greece, Italy et al to stick to their word on austerity. The market reaction to the 'deal' was far too cheery for my liking given what's still out there. It's too early to upgrade valuations. Investors could be setting themselves up for a big fall.