BRUSSELS Nov 1 The European Commission said it
had not been notified formally by the Greek government of its
plans to hold a referendum on a 130 billion euro ($180 billion)
bailout.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou announced the vote
late on Monday, threatening to worsen euro zone crisis and
sparking complaints in Germany that Athens is trying to wriggle
out of the deal.
"The thing that is holding us back formally is that the
Greeks have formally not informed us (about the referendum),"
said the European Commission's spokeswoman.
"Until we have, for example, a letter, or something like
that, from the Greek prime minister, I wouldn't expect us to
react." She said the European Commission was working on a
statement to release and was waiting for Greece to confirm the
vote.
Euro zone leaders agreed last week to hand Athens a second
bailout and a 50-percent write-down on its debt. The price of
the package is a programme of harsh state spending cuts that
have caused a tide of anger among Greeks.
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Louise Ireland)