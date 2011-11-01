(Adds Osborne, opposition, new analyst comments, PMI details)
By Sven Egenter
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters)- - Britain's economy is teetering on
the brink of recession despite a solid performance in the third
quarter, increasing pressure on the government to boost growth
as renewed turmoil in the euro zone threatens to hit the country
hard.
The Bank of England has already started pumping fresh money
into the economy to prevent a sharp contraction, but the
government is struggling to find ways to support the recovery --
already the slowest since the 1930s Great Depression -- without
compromising its goal to erase a record budget deficit.
Gross domestic product grew by 0.5 percent on the quarter as
business services and finance posted the strongest quarterly
increase in four years, the Office for National Statistics said
on Tuesday, a notch more than analysts had forecast. For a graph
of average UK GDP growth since 1980, please click on: link.reuters.com/fux64s
However, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey
released earlier showed manufacturing activity in October fell
at its sharpest monthly rate since June 2009 when Britain was
still in recession.
British finance minister George Osborne acknowledged that
the country faced a rough ride, though he reiterated his
commitment to erase a record budget deficit of nearly 10 percent
of GDP.
"It is a journey made more difficult by the kinds of things
you see for example today in the markets because of the
situation in the euro zone. But we are determined to finish this
journey," he said.
Calls for action have been increasing over the past couple
of months as unemployment has hit a 17-year high and many
Britons are worried about their jobs and finances as soaring
prices and slow wage increases squeeze their living standards.
"These are really worrying times for families and pensioners
struggling to pay the bills, young people out of work in record
numbers and businesses on the edge," said Ed Balls, Osborne's
counterpart in the opposition Labour party, as he urged the
government to loosen its austerity plans.
MANUFACTURING SLUMP
Economists said most of the third quarter growth was a mere
rebound from weak growth of 0.1 percent in the second quarter
when an extra holiday for Britain's royal wedding and
supply-chain disruptions caused by the tsunami in Japan shaved
off as much as 0.5 percentage points from quarterly growth.
"The third quarter is already history," said Chris
Williamson of PMI survey-compiler Markit, which showed a slump
in the manufacturing PMI index to 47.4 in October from 50.8.
The survey also showed that manufacturers shed jobs as
orders slumped, highlighting that industry -- long a bright spot
of Britain's sluggish recovery -- shifted into reverse gear
befor the latest escalation of the euro crisis.
For a graph of UK manufacturing PMI and industrial
production, please click on: link.reuters.com/xyn74s
"Against a background of high inflation, the ongoing fiscal
squeeze and the euro-zone crisis, we continue to expect the
economy to stagnate over 2012 as a whole, with a growing risk of
a deep recession if the euro-zone situation escalates
dramatically," said Capital Economics analyst Jonathan Loynes.
EURO WOES
The growth outlook for Europe -- Britain's biggest trading
partner -- has already weakened sharply over the last month, and
the announcement by Greece to hold a referendum over last week's
euro zone rescue deal has introduced fresh uncertainty.
The ONS said Britain's annual growth rate eased to 0.5
percent in the three months through September, from 0.6 percent
in the second quarter.
Business services and financial sectors were the biggest
contributor to overall growth in the third quarter, growing by
0.8 percent.
Overall services output grew by 0.7 percent. Industry output
rose by 0.5 percent, with manufacturing posting only 0.2 percent
growth. Construction output was down 0.6 percent on the quarter.
The BoE launched a fresh round of quantitative easing in
early October, pumping another 75 billion pounds of cash into
the economy, as policymakers warned that the euro crisis
threatens to push Britain into recession.
Britain's business secretary Vince Cable told Reuters in an
interview on Monday that the country can still avoid
recession.
But a string of surveys have painted a bleak picture, with
the PMI's fall hinting that the manufacturing sector made an
extremely weak start to the fourth quarter.
Consumer confidence has slumped to levels that previously
heralded the start of a recession and the CBI
industry lobby's survey showed that manufacturers suffered the
biggest drop in orders in a year and expected to cut
production.
The ONS said it had no evidence that the riots in major
British cities in August had a significant impact on GDP. The
office did not provide an estimate of how much Q3 GDP had been
boosted by a rebound from the special factors that hit growth in
the second quarter.
(Additional reporting by Peter Griffiths, Fiona Shaikh and
Jonathan Cable; editing by Anna Willard)