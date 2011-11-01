OSLO Nov 1 Telenor has asked an
arbitration panel to uphold a key shareholder agreement in
mobile phone operator Vimpelcom and thereby effectively
block the appointment of a new board, the Norwegian firm said on
Tuesday.
Telenor's power struggle with Russia's Alfa Group
intensified in June when Alfa's Altimo unit said it had cut its
stake in Vimpelcom to less than 25 percent, thereby voiding the
shareholder deal and allowing a board reshuffle from Dec. 10.
Telenor said in a statement that it believes Altimo sold the
stake to a company ultimately controlled by the owners of Alfa
Group and that the shareholder pact should therefore be upheld.
"We're asking the arbitration panel for a temporary
injunction to uphold today's shareholder agreement," Telenor
spokeswoman Marianne Moe said.
