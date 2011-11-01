* New U.S. built Passat model to help reach targets

* Eyes new SUV crossover between Tiguan and Touareg

(Updates sales growth figures, adds background and comments from interview)

By Christiaan Hetzner

NEW YORK, Nov 1 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) may be ahead of plans to achieve profitability in the U.S. market in 2013, but lasting success largely depends on a Tennessee-built sedan built best known for its appearance with a pint-sized kid in a Darth Vader costume.

The U.S.-built Passat "now gives us an opportunity to keep more people within the VW family as they go through different stages in their lives," Volkswagen U.S. chief Jonathan Browning told Reuters.

Sales of Passat rose more than tenfold in October from a year earlier, in part because of the popularity of the Star Wars-themed "Force" ad. The ad ran during this year's Super Bowl and has been seen more than 43.8 million times on YouTube.

Long marginalized in the United States due to pricey models imported from Germany, Europe's largest carmaker now offers a competitive mid-size car that can tempt those Jetta customers who grew out of the popular compact sedan and switched to a larger Toyota (7203.T) Camry or Honda (7267.T) Accord.

"Historically our loyalty rates have been below industry average," said Browning, who has headed the U.S. business for just over a year. "VW was a stepping stone to somewhere else rather than a destination brand."

Before Volkswagen can supplant bigger rivals General Motors (GM.N) and Toyota at the top of the industry, it must gain a stronger presence in the U.S. auto market, where at one point it was selling fewer cars than luxury brands Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE).

RESERVOIR OF GOOD WILL

Browning expects VW's U.S. national sales company to be profitable this year for the first time since 2003, but other operations, like the new $1 billion Passat plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, must be in the black before the group can book earnings in the United States from 2013.

"There is a tremendous reservoir of good will towards VW thanks to iconic products like the Beetle and Microbus, but clearly we lost our way," he said. "We have a quality perception deficit that we need to improve over time, and there is a brand acceptance ceiling we have to break through."

When U.S. car buyers start to consider which brands to shop for, Browning said they often crossed Volkswagen off the list because they believed it was too expensive to purchase and even more expensive to own.

For example, the old Passat imported from Germany was only available in high-priced versions because of high labor costs and unfavorable exchange rates. As a result, VW's share of the U.S. auto market dwindled to 2.5 percent -- far below the brand's 8.2 percent worldwide share.

Between the 2.5 litre, TDI and V6 versions, the new Passat is available at a much wider range of prices, starting at just $20,000, and Browning believes it can now target the 12.3 percent share of its segment that the Mexico-built Jetta manages in the compact sedan market.

INTUITIVE INTERIOR

Browning wants Volkswagen's U.S. sales to reach 800,000 cars by 2018 by successfully marketing a limited number of brands, like the Jetta and Passat, rather than expanding into new areas like pickup trucks.

"The U.S. pickup segment relevant for the VW Amarok has largely shrunk to almost nothing," he said. "The segment the next size up is what really dominates in the U.S., but the Amarok is not sized correctly for it."

He said he was also not asking Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, to bring the Up! or Polo small cars to the United States any time soon, but instead was eyeing a new sport utility vehicle crossover that would have a third row of seats and be priced between the Tiguan and Touareg models.

Under the plan, sales would get a boost thanks also to care-free maintenance packages for three years or 36,000 miles, and a revamp of the brand's perceived quality problems.

Browning said VW mistakenly approached the U.S. market much the same way as in Europe. Customers there do not just buy a car from inventory off a dealer lot as they do in the United States, but instead spend months researching the purchase and wait for it to be built to order. U.S. buyers need to be able to jump in a VW and drive off without needing to first read an owner's manual in detail.

"If you look at the (consultancy) J.D. Power surveys, we get hit on by things like the visibility of the air conditioning controls, or cruise control being operated from the stalks behind the steering wheel rather than on the face of it," Browning said.

"Navigation, cruise control, infotainment and even something as basic as air conditioning have to be made very intuitive. If they are not simple to access and easy to use, the U.S. consumer has very little patience for them."

Browning's confidence that VW will overcome its U.S. problems stems partly from feedback from his dealer network, which according to a recent NADA dealership survey gave the company the third-highest mark in the industry for future franchise value.

"Dealer margins of 2.6 percent year-to-date are close to half a percentage point up on 12 months ago," he said, "so they are certainly motivated and investing heavily in the VW business."

