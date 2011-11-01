Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
LONDON Nov 1 Standard Bank has cut five jobs at its oil trading desk in Singapore and London, market sources said on Tuesday.
The South African bank let three people go from its Singapore oil desk and two from London last month, the sources at oil trading desks said.
Those leaving included traders and sales staff.
One source said the move was likely to have been prompted by tough market conditions, but another said the bank was repositioning its capabilities to focus more on African business.
A Standard Bank press officer was not immediately able to comment. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.