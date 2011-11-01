Nov 1 Wary of the limelight, Edoardo Mercadante likes to portray his hedge fund Parvus, Latin for small or unimportant, as a background operator, quietly working with the management of the companies he owns shares in.

"We normally are in agreement with managements at the companies we invest in", the Franco-Italian founder of Parvus told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

But he disagreed when British security firm G4S Plc announced it planned to take over Denmark's ISS for 5.2 billion pounds ($8.4 billion).

Like a classic activist, Mercadante -- who made a rare unsolicited telephone call to this news organisation to draw attention to his campaign -- successfully blocked the deal, which G4S had planned to finance with a costly rights issue.

"Parvus had this 3.7 percent investment in G4S and got very upset when the stock fell by 20 percent," on the day the deal was announced, said a fund manager at a London-based hedge fund, asking not to be named.

"Their investment probably accounted for 10 percent of the total of their assets under management," the fund manager said.

Earlier on Tuesday, G4S scrapped its takeover of outsourcing firm ISS, as a series of shareholders joined Mercadante's campaign against the deal.

Parvus vehemently denied it was an activist investor and describes its role in the ISS battle as a defence of shareholders views which had been "misstated by G4S's management".

It is unclear whether Parvus made any money from the campaign, as G4S shares are still trading some 10 percent below where they were just before the group announced the deal. But it will at least have limited the damage.

STRATEGY

Activism was at the centre of Parvus in 2004, when Chris Hohn -- who rose to fame through his The Children's Investment fund (TCI) that triggered the break-up of Dutch bank ABN Amro -- provided capital for Mercadante.

Two years later, in 2006, Parvus teamed up with Swedish activist investor Cevian Capital to build a 5 per cent stake in Volvo AB aimed at accelerating the truckmaker's restructuring, according to media reports.

TCI and Parvus today operate separately but share the same building, according to several hedge funds in their neighbourhood.

Parvus has 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion) under management, according to Mercadante.

"I have 20 years of experience in the industry, people know me", said Mercadante, who studied finance at City University in London after a baccalaureat in Rome's French high school.

Although Mercadante doesn't enjoy the same high-profile as Hohn, his name rings a bell in the investment community and benefits from TCI's credibility.

"I don't know Edoardo but if Chris Hohn backed him, there is no doubt he is very experienced and smart", said another fund manager, at a prominent London-based hedge fund.

According to this fund manager, TCI achieved returns between 20 to 30 per cent returns per year during the boom years and invested part of the money in new funds such as Parvus.

TCI ran into trouble in a high-profile tussle with Japanese electricity firm J-Power when it lost a reported $130 million, helping push its main fund to a 40 percent loss in 2008.

That might also have influenced Parvus to take a long-term view, and be less opportunistic.

Parvus now builds significant positions in companies that it deems undervalued to then influence the management's strategy in the hope for better returns, the second fund manager said.

