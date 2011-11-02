MADRID Nov 2 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
SACYR , REPSOL
Sacyr would consider selling off up to 5 percent of Repsol
if it could not refinance its debt, company sources told agency
Europa Press.
SANTANDER
The bank is negotiating the sale of part of its insurance
portfolio to Spanish insurance provider Santa Lucia, Expansion
newspaper reported without citing sources. The deal includes
around 350 million euros of premiums, around 16 percent of the
bank's total insurance business, the paper said.
