MADRID Nov 2 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR , REPSOL

Sacyr would consider selling off up to 5 percent of Repsol if it could not refinance its debt, company sources told agency Europa Press.

SANTANDER

The bank is negotiating the sale of part of its insurance portfolio to Spanish insurance provider Santa Lucia, Expansion newspaper reported without citing sources. The deal includes around 350 million euros of premiums, around 16 percent of the bank's total insurance business, the paper said.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on