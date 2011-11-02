(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Nov 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
RATE SETTING MEETING
Romania's central bank holds rate-setting meeting. Its
inflation report is also due to be approved.
Most of the 15 analysts polled by Reuters see the central
bank keeping rates flat at a record low of 6.25 percent in its
November and January 2012 meetings.
IMF MISSION
An International Monetary Fund and European Commission
mission is in Bucharest until Nov. 7 to review Romania's
precautionary stand-by arrangement.
PPI DATA
The National Statistics Board will release producer prices
data for September at 0800 GMT.
ROMANIA FX RESERVES DOWN TO 32.2 BLN EUROS IN OCT
The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves,
excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 1.4 billion euros on the
month to 32.2 billion at the end of October, central bank data
showed on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint lead FX down on euro zone fears
The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint fell sharply on
Tuesday, raising the possibility of intervention to curb their
weakness as investors scurried away from riskier assets after
Greece's surprise move to hold a referendum on last week's
bail-out plan.
PETROM
Romania's top oil and gas firm Petrom controlled
by Austria's OMV said on Wednesday it has started test
exploitations at its recently discovered 4539 Totea well in
south western Romania with a daily production of
approximately 3,200 boe/day.
here
OPINION POLL
The ruling Democrat-Liberals would get 17.6 percent of votes
in an election, while the opposition alliance made of Liberals
and the Social Democrats would garner 52 percent, a survey by
IMAS pollster showed.
Adevarul, Page 2
HYDRO POWER PLANT
State-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica could build
a new hydro power plant on the Danube river, with an investment
of 600 to 900 million euros and a capacity of 500 to 1,000 MW.
Adevarul, Page 29
