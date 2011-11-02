(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Nov 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

RATE SETTING MEETING

Romania's central bank holds rate-setting meeting. Its inflation report is also due to be approved.

Most of the 15 analysts polled by Reuters see the central bank keeping rates flat at a record low of 6.25 percent in its November and January 2012 meetings.

IMF MISSION

An International Monetary Fund and European Commission mission is in Bucharest until Nov. 7 to review Romania's precautionary stand-by arrangement.

PPI DATA

The National Statistics Board will release producer prices data for September at 0800 GMT.

ROMANIA FX RESERVES DOWN TO 32.2 BLN EUROS IN OCT

The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 1.4 billion euros on the month to 32.2 billion at the end of October, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint lead FX down on euro zone fears

The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint fell sharply on Tuesday, raising the possibility of intervention to curb their weakness as investors scurried away from riskier assets after Greece's surprise move to hold a referendum on last week's bail-out plan.

PETROM

Romania's top oil and gas firm Petrom controlled by Austria's OMV said on Wednesday it has started test exploitations at its recently discovered 4539 Totea well in south western Romania with a daily production of approximately 3,200 boe/day.

here

OPINION POLL

The ruling Democrat-Liberals would get 17.6 percent of votes in an election, while the opposition alliance made of Liberals and the Social Democrats would garner 52 percent, a survey by IMAS pollster showed.

Adevarul, Page 2

HYDRO POWER PLANT

State-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica could build a new hydro power plant on the Danube river, with an investment of 600 to 900 million euros and a capacity of 500 to 1,000 MW.

Adevarul, Page 29

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click , and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see .

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------